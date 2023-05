videoDetails

Clash between police and wrestlers, AAP MLA arrived with cot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:54 AM IST

There was a scuffle between the police and the wrestlers protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. There was a dispute about getting beds. Vinesh Phogat alleges that a drunken policeman assaulted her.