CM Kejriwal and CM Mamta Banerjee came together against the ordinance of the Center

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The order of the Supreme Court was overturned by the central government through an ordinance. After which now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann have reached Kolkata. Where the Chief Ministers of 3 states have given a message to come together against the Center.

