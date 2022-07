CM Kejriwal's press conference, made a big announcement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that Food Hub will be developed in Delhi. He told that in the first phase, work will be done in Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference that Food Hub will be developed in Delhi. He told that in the first phase, work will be done in Majnu Ka Tila and Chandni Chowk.