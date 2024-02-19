trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722937
CM Mamata Banerjee Opposes NRC In Bengal, Questions BJP's Actions

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizes the BJP, expressing concerns about their actions and rejecting the implementation of NRC in Bengal. She asserts, "We are not going to implement NRC in Bengal. We are ready to give our blood, but we won't exclude anyone from West Bengal."

