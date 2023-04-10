videoDetails

CM Nitish Kumar attends Rabri's Iftar party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Iftar politics is going on at full speed in Bihar. After CM Nitish Kumar, today Tejashwi Yadav gave Dawat-e-Iftar. Nitish Kumar was seen in a saffron cap at the Iftar party.