CM Nitish Kumar attends Rabri's Iftar party

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Iftar politics is going on at full speed in Bihar. After CM Nitish Kumar, today Tejashwi Yadav gave Dawat-e-Iftar. Nitish Kumar was seen in a saffron cap at the Iftar party.

