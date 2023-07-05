trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630962
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Shivraj gives strict instructions over urination incident on tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Peeing Case: A video from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. In this video, a young man is seen urinating on a tribal youth under the influence of alcohol. Strongly condemning this incident, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked to take strict action.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
play icon1:9
Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
Conspiracy of Manipur rioters failed in front of army, tried to snatch weapons
play icon0:46
Conspiracy of Manipur rioters failed in front of army, tried to snatch weapons
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
play icon2:15
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
play icon11:18
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
play icon1:32
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
play icon1:9
Horrible road accident in Jammu-Kashmir's Rajouri and UP's Agra
Conspiracy of Manipur rioters failed in front of army, tried to snatch weapons
play icon0:46
Conspiracy of Manipur rioters failed in front of army, tried to snatch weapons
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
play icon2:15
Rape of 8 year old girl in Delhi
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
play icon11:18
Maharashtra Politics: Ajit and Sharad Pawar, whose claim on NCP is stronger?
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
play icon1:32
Kolkata: Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez inaugurates Mohun Bagan’s Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate
madhya pradesh peeing case,mp peeing case,Pravesh Shukla,bjp leader pravesh shukla,madhya pradesh viral video,Madhya Pradesh news,pravesh shukla bjp,Madhya Pradesh,bjp neta pravesh shukla,pravesh shukla viral video,pravesh shukla video,pravesh shukla video viral,pravesh shukla adivasi girl,madhya pradesh news live,pravesh shukla peshab video,Madhya Pradesh news today,bjp leader pravesh shukla video viral,sidhi pravesh shukla,pravesh shukla urinating,