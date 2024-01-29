trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715098
CM Yogi Adityanath Connects with the People On Janta Darshan In Uttar Pradesh

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engages in a special Janta Darshan event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Witness the leader's commitment to addressing public concerns, understanding their needs, and fostering direct communication with the citizens.

Know What Tejashwi Yadav has to say about Nitish Kumar?
Play Icon15:5
Know What Tejashwi Yadav has to say about Nitish Kumar?
Around 6 dies in a road accident in Tamil Nadu
Play Icon0:40
Around 6 dies in a road accident in Tamil Nadu
ED to interrogate Lalu Prasad Yadav today
Play Icon0:49
ED to interrogate Lalu Prasad Yadav today
Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | PM Modi | 29-01-2024
Play Icon8:41
 Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | PM Modi | 29-01-2024
American military base attacked, around 3 soldiers killed
Play Icon1:6
American military base attacked, around 3 soldiers killed

