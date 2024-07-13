videoDetails

Mahayuti Wins Big In Maharashtra MLC Polls, Bags 9 Of 11 Seats On Offer

| Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council elections are out. NDA has won a landslide victory in MLC elections. In Maharashtra, NDA's Mahayuti alliance has won 9 out of 11 seats, while only 2 out of 3 candidates of India alliance have won. Apart from this, it is also reported that 7 to 8 Congress MLAs have cross-voted. Let us tell you that after the voting on 11 seats, when the counting of votes took place, it was revealed that BJP won 5 seats, Shiv Sena's Shinde faction and NCP's Ajit Pawar faction won 2 seats each. Shiv Sena's Uddhav faction and Congress from India alliance have won one seat each. Jayant Patil, who stood with the support of Sharad Pawar, has lost the election.