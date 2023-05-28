NewsVideos
CM Yogi Adityanath reaches BJP headquarter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
A high-level meeting is going on at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has attended this meeting.

PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
6:44
PM Modi gets special blessings of saints
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
5:30
Badhir News: PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates the new Parliament House
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
1:18
'Today whole world is worshiping PM Modi and people of India', says BJP MP
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
3:11
CM Yogi gets big responsibility after Parliament opening ceremony?
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament
8:40
New Parliament Update: Opposition targets the central government after inauguration of New Parliament

