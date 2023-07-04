trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630465
CM Yogi performs Rudraabhishek on first day of Shravan month

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Sawan 2023: From today, the month of Shravan has started across the country. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reached Gorakhpur on this occasion. After reaching the temple of Gorakhpur, he performed Rudrabhishek and Havan. Watch exclusive visuals.
