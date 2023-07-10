trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633329
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi will come to meet Bageshwar Baba

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Dhirendra Shastri Darbar: Bhagwat Katha of Baba Bageshwar will start in Greater Noida today, which will be organized till July 16. More than 500 sages and saints from across the country including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ramdev will be present as chief guests in the divine court.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

MP: Thousands participate in ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’
play icon4:53
MP: Thousands participate in ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
play icon1:10
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
play icon9:23
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
play icon7:19
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
play icon0:32
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

MP: Thousands participate in ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’
play icon4:53
MP: Thousands participate in ‘Bhasma Aarti’ at Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
play icon1:10
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
play icon9:23
Heavy damage due to incessant rains in Manali, 4-storey hotel washed away in floods
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
play icon7:19
Delhi Schools shut amid heavy rain due to monsoon
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
play icon0:32
Big conspiracy of terrorists in Bihar, can come in disguise of Kavads
bageshwar dham yogi ji,dhirendra shastri in greater nodia,baba bageshwar katha in greater noida,yogi adityanath meets bageshwar dham,yogi adityanath bageshwar dham,baba bageshwar darbar in greater noida,cm yogi meet dhirendra shastri,bageshwar baba,Bageshwar Dham,cm yogi visit bageshwar,bageshwar baba in greater noida,bageshwar dham katha in noida,bageshwar dham sarkar in noida,dhirendra shastri,baba bageshwar in greater noida,baba bageshwar divya darbar,