videoDetails

CM Yogi's important meeting on murder of Atiq-Ashraf

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

After the murder of Atiq-Ashraf, Prayagraj has turned into a cantonment. Police force is deployed everywhere. The whole city is divided into 14 sectors. Internet service has been stopped in Prayagraj. There is high alert in entire Uttar Pradesh after the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. Section 144 is applicable in the state. Flag marches were taken out in many districts.