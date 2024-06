videoDetails

CNG Price Relief: Delhi Taxi Drivers Celebrate Rs 2.50/kg Reduction

Bhavya Singh | Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

In a positive turn, the retail consumer price of CNG in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 2.50/kg. Taxi driver Omkar expresses gratitude, stating, "It is beneficial for us. We will be able to save Rs 2 per kg, helping me save a minimum of Rs 2,000 extra every month." The reduction brings welcome relief for drivers and highlights the positive impact on their monthly savings.