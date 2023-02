videoDetails

Collect 2,000 kg of polythene waste, get a gold coin in Kashmir's Anantnag

| Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

A sarpanch in Kashmir's Anantnag has started a cleanliness drive in the city. But this drive is different as people can earn gold coins by cleaning. Farooq Ahmed Ganai, a lawyer by profession, is trying to get rid of polythene waste.