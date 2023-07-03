trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630075
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat makes big statement over leader of opposition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajit Pawar has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister, but now everyone's eyes are on his uncle Sharad Pawar, what will be his next step. Amidst all this, a question is that which party will be the leader of the opposition, regarding which a big statement of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has come to the fore.
