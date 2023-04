videoDetails

Congress Leader Kamal Nath makes big claim ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

| Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

The rhetoric regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Madhya Pradesh has intensified. Veteran Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath made a big claim and said, 'Many BJP leaders can join BJP. On the other hand, BJP leader Harishankar hit back at Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, 'Take care of your MLAs first'.