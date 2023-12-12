trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697979
Congress Leader Kamal Nath Meets CM Mohan Yadav, Extends Best Wishes for Becoming Chief Minister

|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met the newly appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, extending congratulations. These pictures are creating quite a buzz. Both leaders met in Bhopal. Congress leader Kamal Nath stated that he had come to congratulate him.
