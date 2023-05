videoDetails

Congress Manifesto Highlights: INC Promises Banning of Bajrang Dal if Voted to Power

| Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

BJP released their manifesto giving life to the ghost of UCC and promised to bring back NRC. Congress sparked yet another controversy equating Bajrang Dal with PFI. Congress Manifesto promised to repeal, within a year of coming to power, "all unjust laws and other anti-people laws" passed by the BJP government in the state.