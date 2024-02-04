trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717529
Congress orders all its Bihar MLAs to come to Delhi

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Once again, a JD(U) and BJP alliance government has been formed in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has joined the NDA. Now, this new alliance has to undergo a floor test in Bihar. Meanwhile, the Congress high command has instructed its legislators to come to Delhi on the day of the floor test.

