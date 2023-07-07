trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632267
“Congress’ ‘panja’ is a wall halting Chhattisgarh’s development…” PM Modi’s sharp dig at Baghel govt

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 7 addressed a public rally in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 7,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. While addressing the locals, PM Modi took a sharp dig at Congress.
