videoDetails
'Congress party' once again made controversial remarks on PM Modi
The Congress party has once again made controversial remarks on PM Modi. Yesterday Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had called PM Modi a poisonous snake. After which, today BJP MLA from Bijapur, Basanagouda called Sonia Gandhi a poison girl and an agent of China-Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take entry in Karnataka elections tomorrow. Before this, a war of words has already started between the Congress and the BJP. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.