'Congress party' once again made controversial remarks on PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

The Congress party has once again made controversial remarks on PM Modi. Yesterday Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had called PM Modi a poisonous snake. After which, today BJP MLA from Bijapur, Basanagouda called Sonia Gandhi a poison girl and an agent of China-Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take entry in Karnataka elections tomorrow. Before this, a war of words has already started between the Congress and the BJP. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.