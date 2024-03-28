Advertisement
Congress releases 8th list for Lok Sabha elections

Mar 28, 2024
Congress Candidate List 2024: Congress has released its 8th list for the Lok Sabha elections. The names of a total of 14 candidates are included in this list. The party has given ticket to Dolly Sharma from Ghaziabad.

