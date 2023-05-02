NewsVideos
videoDetails

Congress to issue Karnataka Election manifesto today

|Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Congress will release its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections today. During this, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah and many veteran leaders will be present.

All Videos

Guddu Muslim fled from Meerut to Goa in Umesh Pal murder case
0:56
Guddu Muslim fled from Meerut to Goa in Umesh Pal murder case
Know why Congress Karnataka Election Manifesto is special
0:49
Know why Congress Karnataka Election Manifesto is special
Prime Minister will be on Karnataka tour today, to attend public meetings in Chitradurga, Vijay Nagar
13:8
Prime Minister will be on Karnataka tour today, to attend public meetings in Chitradurga, Vijay Nagar
Jitendra Singh makes big statement over PoK, says, 'Trying to correct the mistakes of the past'
0:35
Jitendra Singh makes big statement over PoK, says, 'Trying to correct the mistakes of the past'
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala's Malappuram district
0:47
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala's Malappuram district

Trending Videos

0:56
Guddu Muslim fled from Meerut to Goa in Umesh Pal murder case
0:49
Know why Congress Karnataka Election Manifesto is special
13:8
Prime Minister will be on Karnataka tour today, to attend public meetings in Chitradurga, Vijay Nagar
0:35
Jitendra Singh makes big statement over PoK, says, 'Trying to correct the mistakes of the past'
0:47
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala's Malappuram district
karnataka election 2023,karnataka election news,Karnataka Election Manifesto,Congress Manifesto,congress manifesto karnataka 2023,Karnataka Assembly Election 2023,karnataka elections 2023,karnataka assembly elections 2023,karnataka election 2023 news,karnataka polls 2023,karnataka election 2023 date,BJP manifesto,Karnataka election,karnataka vidhan sabha election 2023,election 2023,bjp karnatka manifesto 2023,karnataka election 2023 manifesto,Zee News,