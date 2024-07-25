videoDetails

Congress was in power, he had made anti-women statements - Says Diya Kumari on Amin Khan 'Bechari' Row

| Updated: Jul 25, 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Political uproar has erupted over the comment of Congress MLA Amin Khan in the House regarding Rajasthan's Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Amin Khan, while commenting on Diya Kumari's budget speech, used an offensive word like 'bechari' for her. Although it was expunged from the proceedings of the Assembly, but now Diya Kumari has given her reaction on this statement. She said that this shows the mentality of the Congress and what kind of statements the Congress MLAs are giving. Even when their party was in power, they had given anti-women statements.