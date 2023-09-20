trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664784
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Constitution of India no longer a 'second untouchable'? Adhir Ranjan makes serious allegations against the government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan has made serious allegations against the Central Government and said that the words 'socialist and secular' are not included in the copy of the Constitution he received in the new Parliament.
Follow Us

All Videos

Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
play icon2:23
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
play icon1:32
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.
play icon2:10
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.
Nishikant Dubey's allegation - Sonia Gandhi had caught Yashveer Singh's collar
play icon1:56
Nishikant Dubey's allegation - Sonia Gandhi had caught Yashveer Singh's collar
Maninderjeet Bitta scolds Canada on Khalistan
play icon4:39
Maninderjeet Bitta scolds Canada on Khalistan

Trending Videos

Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
play icon2:23
Women Reservation Bill: Sonia Gandhi raised a series of questions regarding the Women Reservation Bill
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
play icon1:32
Food Safety Officers Raid Shawarma Outlets In Madurai, Seizing 70 kg Of Chicken
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.
play icon2:10
Dimple Yadav's exclusive conversation with Zee News on the issue of women's reservation.
Nishikant Dubey's allegation - Sonia Gandhi had caught Yashveer Singh's collar
play icon1:56
Nishikant Dubey's allegation - Sonia Gandhi had caught Yashveer Singh's collar
Maninderjeet Bitta scolds Canada on Khalistan
play icon4:39
Maninderjeet Bitta scolds Canada on Khalistan
adhir ranjan chowdhury speech,breaking news today,Breaking News,Women Reservation Bill,women reservation in Parliament,women reservation bill upsc,Indian Constitution,indian constitution in kannada,secularism,Secular,Dimple Yadav,dimple yadav news,dimple yadav on women reservation bill,special session of Parliament,parliament special session 2023,PM Modi,soniya gandhi,women reservation bill news,womens reservation bill,women reservation,Zee News,