Controversy over Adipurush increased, resentment in Sant Samaj over the dialogue of the film

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
The controversy regarding the film Adipurush has increased further. There is resentment in the Sant Samaj about the dialogue of the film. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that if people demanded, they would ban it.

