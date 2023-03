videoDetails

Convoy carrying Atiq Ahmed moves ahead Kota

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Police convoy has reached Rajasthan with Mafia Atiq Ahmed. After being sentenced to life imprisonment by the Prayagraj Court, Atiq Ahmed is being taken to Sabarmati from Prayagraj's Naini Jail. Atiq's convoy has gone ahead of Kota.