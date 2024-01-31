trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715916
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Court to pronounce decision on Vyas Ji's Tehkhana in Gyanvapi Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Today is a very crucial day in the Gyanvapi case. The debate between Hindu and Muslim parties in Vyas ji's basement case has been completed. An order may come on Wednesday on whether worship will be allowed in the basement also or not.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
Play Icon0:36
 VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
Play Icon0:36
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Play Icon0:53
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
Play Icon5:51
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
Bihar Budget Session to begin from 12th February
Play Icon0:53
Bihar Budget Session to begin from 12th February

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
play icon0:36
VIRAL VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui, Bigg Boss 17 Winner, Falls Amidst Fan Mob
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
play icon0:36
Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow in for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Katihar, Bihar
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
play icon0:53
Fog Causes Multiple Vehicle Collision in Hapur on Delhi-Lucknow Highway
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
play icon5:51
Opposition MP's Suspension postponed ahead of Budget Session
Bihar Budget Session to begin from 12th February
play icon0:53
Bihar Budget Session to begin from 12th February