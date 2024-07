videoDetails

Crime Branch Busts Kideny Transplant Racket in Delhi

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Kidney Transplant Racket Busted in Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has exposed a big organ transplant gang. About 7 people of the gang have been arrested. A 50-year-old renowned doctor is also included in this. This gang, which transplants other body parts including kidneys, is also connected to Bangladesh.