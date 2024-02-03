trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717295
Crime branch reached Kejriwal's house

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that BJP was trying to buy its MLAs. Kejriwal has alleged that 7 MLAs were contacted, and there is a plan to break 21 MLAs. Yesterday the Crime Branch team had come to give notice to Minister Atishi and CM Kejriwal but both were not found at their homes, after which today the Crime Branch officials are going to reach the house of Minister Atishi.

