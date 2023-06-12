NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds and high tide hits Gujarat coast

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
High tidal waves were witnessed in Navsari on June 12. In wake of the intensifying cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ strong winds and high tides hit the Gujarat coast. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on June 11 paid a visit to the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state against the cyclone. Biparjoy is about to make landfall at the Kutchh and Saurashtra coast in Gujarat as well as in Pakistan on June 15.

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi MP Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in Jabalpur
3:56
Priyanka Gandhi MP Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in Jabalpur
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination
0:28
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president
4:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president
Police encounter with Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, search party went to Aaland
0:37
Police encounter with Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, search party went to Aaland
Ghaziabad Conversion: Accused Shahnawaz sent on Transit Remand
4:7
Ghaziabad Conversion: Accused Shahnawaz sent on Transit Remand

Trending Videos

3:56
Priyanka Gandhi MP Speech: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address in Jabalpur
0:28
Violence before panchayat elections, BJP MLA beaten up for nomination
4:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not be in charge of UP, may become working president
0:37
Police encounter with Naxalites in Kanker, Chhattisgarh, search party went to Aaland
4:7
Ghaziabad Conversion: Accused Shahnawaz sent on Transit Remand