Cyclone Biparjoy: The biggest 'devastation' is going to come in India!

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Biparjoy Cyclone Live Update: In view of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, high alert has been declared in many states of the country. The effect of Biperjoy is being seen in many states of the country. The weather in Gujarat has changed completely.

