Cyclone Fengal Update: High alert! Fengal storm havoc begins

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

The effect of Cyclone Fengal is visible in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Due to the cyclone, heavy rains with strong winds are continuing in the coastal areas of Chennai and Puducherry. According to the Meteorological Department, Cyclone Fengal will cross the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts this afternoon.