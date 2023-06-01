NewsVideos
videoDetails

Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
4 temples have been vandalized in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area. This incident is like spoiling mutual harmony in Bulandshahr. Some unknown anti-social elements vandalized the Hindu temple.

All Videos

Hatred market of 'Rahul' abroad! Statement in America... a ruckus started in the country
6:50
Hatred market of 'Rahul' abroad! Statement in America... a ruckus started in the country
Badhir News: After the end of Khap Panchayat, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait will make the final announcement
6:29
Badhir News: After the end of Khap Panchayat, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait will make the final announcement
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue
6:22
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue
“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal
8:47
“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal
What did Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel say on the International Ramayana Festival?
1:24
 What did Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel say on the International Ramayana Festival?

Trending Videos

6:50
Hatred market of 'Rahul' abroad! Statement in America... a ruckus started in the country
6:29
Badhir News: After the end of Khap Panchayat, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait will make the final announcement
6:22
TOP 50: Baba Bageshwar said, as long as... love jihad and vandalism in temples will continue
8:47
“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal
1:24
What did Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel say on the International Ramayana Festival?
bulandshahr news,bulandshahr shiv mandir,bulandshahr mandir todfod,Breaking News,bageshwar dham bulandshahr up,bageshwar dham bulandshahr,Bulandshahr,bulandshahr bageshwar dham sarkar katha,Bulandshahar,bulandshahr up,bhagwat katha chhatari up,bulandshahr song,UP news,bulandshahr blast,bulandshahr blast news,bulandshahr latest news,बुलंदशहर मंदिर,bulandshar news,bulandsahar temple demolition,bulandshahr temple attack,Zee News,up latest news,Hindi News,