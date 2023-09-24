trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666591
Danish Ali lashed out at Bidhuri - India felt embarrassed by Bidhuri's statement

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversial Speech: Danish Ali himself has given a statement in the case of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abusing the BSP MP. He said that India has been embarrassed in the world due to Bidhuri's statement, I am being threatened continuously, I have been verbally lynched. On BJP's allegations, he said that the allegations leveled against me are baseless, please prove the allegations. Let us tell you that BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has demanded from the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action against Danish Ali.
MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen
play icon1:36
MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
play icon0:58
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
play icon2:36
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Danish-Bidhuri controversy
play icon2:53
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Danish-Bidhuri controversy
Asian Games 2023: Indian Duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secures Silver Medal In Rowing
play icon1:43
Asian Games 2023: Indian Duo Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh Secures Silver Medal In Rowing

