Danish Kaneria's reaction to CAA implementation in India

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Citizenship Amendment Act: After the announcement of implementation of CAA, there is a similar atmosphere of happiness in many parts of the country. Pakistan Hindu refugees are playing Holi openly for the first time. Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria is also thanking PM Modi today.

