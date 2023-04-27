NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dantewada Naxal Attack: Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to the martyrs

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in the Naxal attack in Dantewada. After paying tribute, the CM met the victim's family.

All Videos

Supporters prepps up on Anand Mohan's release
2:56
Supporters prepps up on Anand Mohan's release
Indian dies in Sudan Conflict, says MEA
1:41
Indian dies in Sudan Conflict, says MEA
Bulldozer action on Mazar in Delhi
1:34
Bulldozer action on Mazar in Delhi
Bihar: Anand Mohan released from jail
7:34
Bihar: Anand Mohan released from jail
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha retaliates on BJP's allegations,says,'PM Modi is scared'
6:8
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha retaliates on BJP's allegations,says,'PM Modi is scared'

Trending Videos

2:56
Supporters prepps up on Anand Mohan's release
1:41
Indian dies in Sudan Conflict, says MEA
1:34
Bulldozer action on Mazar in Delhi
7:34
Bihar: Anand Mohan released from jail
6:8
AAP Leader Raghav Chadha retaliates on BJP's allegations,says,'PM Modi is scared'
dantewada naxal attack,CM Bhupesh Baghel,Chhattisgarh Naxal attack,Naxal Attack,cm bhupesh baghel on naxal attack,cm bhupesh baghel tweet on naxal attack,Bhupesh Baghel,Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh,naxal attack in dantewada,cm bhupesh baghel news,naxal attack dantewada,naxal attack news,naxal attack in dantewada chhattisgarh,naxal attack in chhattisgarh news,dantewada naxal attack news,naxal attack dantewada news,naxal attack in dantewada news,