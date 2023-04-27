videoDetails

Dantewada Naxal Attack: Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to the martyrs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has paid tribute to the soldiers martyred in the Naxal attack in Dantewada. After paying tribute, the CM met the victim's family.