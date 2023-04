videoDetails

Deadly bomb attack on BJP leader's son's car, incident captured in CCTV

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light in Prayagraj. The car of BJP leader Vijayalakshmi's son has been bombed. This incident has been captured in CCTV. Only the vehicle was damaged in the attack. Friends and car riders are said to be safe.