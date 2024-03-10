NewsVideos
Delhi Breaking News: This is how the operation is going on to save the child in Keshopur Mandi.

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
Delhi Breaking: There is news of a child falling into a borewell in Keshopur Mandi, Delhi. The child has fallen into a 40 feet deep well. Fire brigade and NDRF teams reached the spot on information and are trying to rescue the child.Fire brigade and NDRF teams are using all types of techniques to rescue the children safely.

