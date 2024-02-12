trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720474
Delhi Chalo Protest: Security Tightened as Farmers Approach Border Areas

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
In anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march organized by farmers' organizations, security has been heightened near border areas in Delhi. Visuals from the Singhu border capture the preparations as farmers gear up to march towards the capital in a demonstration for their demands.

