Delhi: Clash breaks out during Muharram procession in Nangloi area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
A clash broke out during the Muharram procession in Delhi’s Nangloi area on July 29. Heavy security force has been deployed at the place to control the situation. Forensic team reached at the spot to investigate the matter.

