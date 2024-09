videoDetails

Delhi CM Announcement Updates: AAP to announce new CM face shortly

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Delhi CM Announcement Updates: Kejriwal will meet LG today at 4.30 pm. Kejriwal will submit his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor. Kejriwal can submit the name of the new leader. Delhi's new CM can be decided today. The decision on Delhi's new Chief Minister will be taken today. Kejriwal will resign from the CM post. AAP Legislature Party meeting at 11 am.