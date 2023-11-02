trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683123
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes letter to ED

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hits back at ED by writing a letter. In this letter, Arvind Kejriwal has denied that he is not going to appear today. The investigation is regarding Delhi liquor Policy Scam. As per latest reports, Kejriwal is going to visit Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli today. Kejriwal's MP Visit is in respect of upcoming Elections. While on the other hand, BJP has taken a jibe at AAP via poster. The poster is by Sharad Ghotale Ke Gunehgar name. This poster include photos of Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. BJP attacked AAP and wrote, 'Party wanted to bring Swaraj but have brought Liquor'.  Know about the news in detail in this report. 
Follow Us

All Videos

Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
Play Icon1:35
Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
BJP takes jibe at AAP via Poster over Delhi Liquor Scam
Play Icon3:30
BJP takes jibe at AAP via Poster over Delhi Liquor Scam
Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
Play Icon3:34
Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
Play Icon1:1
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon0:57
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh

Trending Videos

Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
play icon1:35
Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
BJP takes jibe at AAP via Poster over Delhi Liquor Scam
play icon3:30
BJP takes jibe at AAP via Poster over Delhi Liquor Scam
Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
play icon3:34
Arvind Kejriwal denies going to ED office
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
play icon1:1
America's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister will come to Delhi next week
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
play icon0:57
PM Modi first election rally in Chhattisgarh
delhi liquor scam,delhi liquor scam latest news,delhi liquor scam explained,BJP poster,bjp poster news,bjp poster on aap,bjp poster on aam aadmi party,poster,poster against aam aadmi party,laana tha swaraj le aaye sharab,शराब घोटाले के गुनहगार,sharab ghotale ke gunhgar,sharab ghotale ke gunhgar poster,liquor policy scam,liquor policy scam delhi,BJP News,BJP vs AAP,Arvind Kejriwal,arvind kejriwal ed,ED,Manish Sisodia,Sanjay Singh,Trending,Breaking News,