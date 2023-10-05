trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671130
Delhi: ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on October 4 arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The supporters of Sanjay Singh gathered outside his house and raised slogans in solidarity with the AAP leader. The Enforcement Directorate has barricaded Sanjay Singh’s house.
