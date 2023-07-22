trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638719
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news on Yamuna's water level, danger of flood in Delhi not averted

|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Delhi Flood Breaking: Big news has come on the water level of Yamuna. The water level of Yamuna in Delhi has gone below the danger mark of 205 metres. Let us tell you that due to rains in the hilly states, the water level of Yamuna again went above the danger mark yesterday.
Manipur Violence: Manipur-like incident in West Bengal, BJP candidate accused of indecency
Manipur Violence: Manipur-like incident in West Bengal, BJP candidate accused of indecency
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 22nd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 22nd July 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | astrology
Jyotish Guru: What to do on the last date of Shukla, the works done on this date are successful.
Jyotish Guru: What to do on the last date of Shukla, the works done on this date are successful.
DNA: 'Is Seema Haider a pawn in a bigger game?
DNA: 'Is Seema Haider a pawn in a bigger game?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Will die but will not go to Pakistan'
