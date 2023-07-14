trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635182
Delhi Flood LIVE: Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi drowned in Yamuna water!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna is flowing above the danger mark in Delhi. Yamuna water has reached the Red Fort. People have been evacuated from low-lying areas. The mausoleum of Mahatma Gandhi has also been submerged due to water filling in Rajghat.
PM Modi gets France's highest civilian award 'Legion of Honor'
play icon1:2
PM Modi gets France's highest civilian award 'Legion of Honor'
Yamuna remains above danger mark; low-lying areas flooded
play icon5:52
 Yamuna remains above danger mark; low-lying areas flooded
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi mentioned Chandrayaan-3 in France
play icon8:54
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi mentioned Chandrayaan-3 in France
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – Tamil is the oldest language of the world
play icon9:22
PM Modi France Visit: PM Modi said – Tamil is the oldest language of the world
DNA: Video analysis of floods in Delhi 'emerging', paper work done on drainage system exposed
play icon30:48
DNA: Video analysis of floods in Delhi 'emerging', paper work done on drainage system exposed
