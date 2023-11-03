trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683466
Delhi Government calls Emergency Meeting over Increasing Pollution

|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Delhi pollution level is increasing continuously with rising winters. The situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse after Karva Chauth. Due to burning of firecrackers on the festival of Karva Chauth, it has become more difficult to breathe in the air of Delhi. Delhi's AQI level has crossed 400 mark which falls in very poor category. Due to this, Delhi government has called an emergency meeting. So yesterday GRAP-3 was also implemented in Delhi. Know in detail in this report what steps the Delhi government can take regarding increasing pollution.
