Delhi HC, Supreme Court Issues notice to NTA in NEET Exam Case

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

NEET 2024 Result Controversy: The anger of the students regarding the result of NEET exam has reached the court. In the matter of giving grace marks, the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court have sent a notice to NTA and sought a reply. The anger of the students regarding the NEET exam is now coming to the fore in the form of protests on the streets. At the same time, many students have reached the country's biggest court with their petition. However, the court has refused to ban the counseling of NEET.