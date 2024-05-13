Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748985
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A person wearing torn jeans and a casual t-shirt grabbed everyone's attention as they entered the Metro. They started dancing energetically to the song "Tinku Jiya," surprising and amusing fellow passengers. Some laughed, others looked embarrassed, but everyone watched as the unexpected show unfolded. The video spread quickly on social media, sparking various reactions. Some found it entertaining, while others worried about disruptions and wanted action taken. Overall, it's a reminder of the unexpected moments that can brighten up our daily routines.

All Videos

Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Play Icon01:05
 Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
Play Icon00:48
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage
Play Icon00:54
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage
Bengal witnesses huge explosion one night before voting
Play Icon00:55
Bengal witnesses huge explosion one night before voting
Know how to get rid of sorrow by worshiping Lord Shiva?
Play Icon05:08
 Know how to get rid of sorrow by worshiping Lord Shiva?

Trending Videos

Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
play icon1:5
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
play icon0:48
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage
play icon0:54
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage
Bengal witnesses huge explosion one night before voting
play icon0:55
Bengal witnesses huge explosion one night before voting
Know how to get rid of sorrow by worshiping Lord Shiva?
play icon5:8
Know how to get rid of sorrow by worshiping Lord Shiva?