Delhi Murder Case: Big disclosure from accused Sahil's Instagram

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure about the accused Sahil in the Delhi murder case. Sahil's Instagram handle revealed that Sahil was friends with many girls. Watch this report to know the news in detail.

